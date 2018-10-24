My Own Bully: This Negative Voice is the Bane of My Existence

One of my favorite stores is Revolve. I saw they were having a pop-up shop in NYC so I decided to go. Yay shopping, I thought. There was a line outside but I happily got on and that’s when it started. That booming voice in my head that tells me I’m not good enough. “You don’t belong here, these girls are so much prettier, more stylish, more important than you.” “Quick leave before you’re humiliated.” I wanted to slink out of line but knew that I couldn’t give in so I mustered up that other voice. The one that NEVER shows up when I need it and always needs coaxing. I consciously started saying to myself, “Of course you belong here! Your money is as good as theirs and you’ve interviewed Sting and loads of other rock stars, can they say that?”

Even though I’m not sure I believed any of it in the moment I decided to stand firm in line and force myself to stay. There was no way I was giving in to that bully of a negative voice. I’ve wasted too many years doing that.

Anyway, turns out none of us were special enough to get in because there was a private party going on. Thanks for nothing, Revolve! But, I’m writing this because if this happens to you, you’re not alone.

I bet there were many other lovely ladies on that line feeling the same. Probably even the ones I thought had it all together. You must stand up to that negative voice and not give in because it’s just your insecurities trying to get the best of you.

Don’t let them!

Smile, be confident and know that you are just as deserving as anyone else. Or as the saying goes, "fake it until you make it."

I need reminding, so here I am reminding you.

Life is too short to feel bad. Happy shopping!

