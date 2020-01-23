WATCH: Halsey Gives Us a How-To 'Manic' Makeup Tutorial

Halsey at the 2019 AMAs

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

As if Halsey isn't talented enough as an artist, now I find out that she always does her own makeup too! 

When I first saw the album cover for Manic I was wondering why she decided to give herself a glittery blue eye. Here she explains it all and even gives some great insight into her incredible new album. 

I love seeing the softer side of Halsey! 

Watch below as Halsey recreates her Manic album cover makeup for Vogue, and even shares some of her desert-island beauty products.

