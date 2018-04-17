Rozzi Finds Her Voice After Personal and Professional Breakups: "I just didn't know myself yet"

By Joe Cingrana

The road to success in the music industry can have its peaks and valleys -- pop newcomer Rozzi (Rosalind Crane) knows this truth well.

Related Show/Host: Christine Richie

After being the very first artist signed to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's record label, 222 Records, launching two EPs, Space and Time in 2012 at the age of 19, she then joined Maroon 5 on their 2015 North American tour and was even featured on the band's Hunger Games track "Come Away to the Water."

Rozzi also toured alongside Gavin DeGraw and Parachute in 2014 and joined Owl City for dates on his "On The Verge Tour" in 2015.

After parting ways with Levine in 2016, she signed with Small Giant Records releasing her first single, "Uphill Battle," in January of 2018. Now, with her brand new and incredibly soulful offering "Never Over You" getting national airplay, Rozzi admits it was a scary time for her but she was able to come out of the experience a stronger artist and human being.

PHOTOS: Rozzi Meets Fans at Fresh 102.7's 'Up Close & Personal'

"It was very heartbreaking, honestly, just because it almost felt like a divorce (not that I've been divorced or married!) -- just so disappointing and like something that didn't go the way you had hoped. But it ended up being, like so many things in life, this wonderful blessing because it forced me to really listen to the voice in my head that knew there was more to me as an artist and as a person.

"I just didn't know myself yet," she says. "I kind of needed something that dramatic to force me to find myself."

Find herself she did, not only on a new record label, but also on Jimmy Kimmell Live!

To this day, Rozzi credits her new manager for advising her to stop working so hard and to just go out and have fun, write some songs, and make mistakes.

"He realized that he didn't need to push me to work," Rozzi remembers. "If you're going to be an artist you can't just have blinders on and just work on being a great singer. You have to have experiences or else what's the point of what you're talking about?"

One of those experiences that is sure to stir up enough emotional juice for a hit single is a breakup. Rozzi's "Not Over You" is about just that and she says the experience, although she has to relive it over and over again when discussing the track, is funny to her because of the questions people ask her.

"Everywhere I go, people have a lot of questions about it, which I don't mind, but my favorite part is people have been telling me their breakup stories, their love lives, and that's been really entertaining for me."

Watch the interview above where Rozzi also discusses her musical influences!

I’ve never had so many people stop me after a #freshupclose to tell me how incredible the artist was until @thisisrozzi. She’s a special one. I ❤️ her cover of #Attention pic.twitter.com/7oPLRot9m4 — Christine Richie (@XtineRichie) April 14, 2018

Be sure to stay on the lookout for Rozzi's debut album coming later this year on Small Giant/Columbia Records --- and don't miss her incredible version of Charlie Puth's "Attention" below!