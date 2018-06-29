Jason Mraz Tells Us All We Need to 'Know' About His New Album

By Lauren Marques/Joe Cingrana

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz let Fresh 102.7 listeners "Have It All" during his Up Close and Personal interview with Xtine Richie. The Grammy Award-winning artist shared his latest career endeavors, possible collaborations, and thoughts on his new album - as well as his formula for a perfect live show. Mraz explained how he combines components of theatre and yoga into his live shows -- in hopes of giving the audience a "transformative" experience -- focusing on choosing songs that create a narrative for the audience to connect to, as well as focusing on his breathing techniques learned through from yoga when singing.

Related: Jason Mraz Explains How "I'm Yours" Might Haunt You Forever

Mraz's love and appreciation for live performances and theater do not just stop there. He discussed his recent experience of performing in the Broadway musical, Waitress. Mraz shared his love for the creators and cast of the production and described it perfectly as "a show about adults behaving badly." He also admitted, "it was a real honor to be one of those adults that got to behave badly for three and a half months here in New York." During his performance, Mraz even joked about how he always sings with his eyes closed which helped with his on-stage nerves during Waitress.

After reminiscing about his memories of Broadway, Mraz spoke about the journey to his new single, "Have It All."

Video of Jason Mraz - Have It All [Official Video>

Mraz says "Have It All" has been in his journal since 2012 and he only decided to modernize the song once he had rediscovered it. The track's music video features 200 students from SPARC Youth Performing Arts School as well as Binford Middle School in Richmond, Virginia, where Mraz is an arts ambassador.

Meghan Trainor is fierce. — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) May 3, 2018

Mraz was also questioned intently by Xtine about his "Meghan Trainor is fierce" tweet -- simply because he was right on the mark and we all agree. He admitted that he and the singer collaborated in the studio and hinted that they might have a song together on his new album.

Mraz’s sixth studio album Know will be released on August 10th, but he didn’t want to give up any of the album’s secrets just yet.

Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

See Also: Jason Mraz Warns To “Just Say No to Avocado Hand”: Exclusive

Fresh 102.7 listeners were also able to get an Up Close & Personal performance from Jason Mraz including his songs "Remedy (I Wont Worry)", "Have It All", and closed it out with a medley of "You and I Both" and "Work In Progress."

Although we still wait in anticipation for the August 10th album release, just Know we will "Have It All" soon enough.