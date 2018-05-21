Chrissy Teigen Shares the First Pic of Baby Miles

Just a few short days ago, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her and John Legend's second child, a baby boy named Miles!

Now that mom and baby are back home, Teigen is in full on "adoring mom" mode. In fact, she shared the very first pic of baby Miles Theodore via Instagram yesterday (May 20). And, of course, he looks just like his big sister little miss Luna!

The amazing mom pics don't stop there. We all know Chrissy Teigen for being the most real celebrity in existence. She has no filter and is more than willing to share every detail of her life. So what did she do? She gave us a very real and very raw mom moment... showing off her postpartum underwear.