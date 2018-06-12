Chainsmokers To Perform Reimagined Songs from Music Icons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chainsmokers duo is looking to mesh its EDM-style with some of the most popular songs from music icons such as Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Beyonce during a one-night only performance in July.

The Grammy Award-winning duo told The Associated Press about its plans for the Pepsi Generations Summer Music Campaign at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on July 24. The campaign was created to honor decades of music icons by placing their images on Pepsi cans.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart also will perform some of their own greatest hits as The Chainsmokers, including "Roses," ''Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down." But the challenge of reimagining songs from music's biggest stars is something else.

"We're kind of nervous," Pall said. "But lucky for us, they have endless amount of songs that are extremely popular that people love to hear. We just have to figure out how to mix everything in. I think it'll be a cool experience for us. We don't get to play a lot of Ray Charles at our shows."

One song The Chainsmokers won't have a problem with is Jackson's 1980s-hit "Thriller," which they perform every Halloween.

Taggart said they'll probably cover Beyonce's "Single Ladies" and "Run the World (Girls)." He's looking forward to seeing the crowd's response.

"We're doing something we really never had a chance to do, which makes performing and making music exciting," Taggart said. "This is a really great opportunity for us to do that. It's a long list of people we get to choose from that has made some of the most important music of our generation — two generations."

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday for the event, which is expected to have several surprise guest performances.

The concert will be livestreamed through Pepsi's Twitter page.