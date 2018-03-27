Cardi B Announces Debut Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

Cardi B has been on a rocket ride of stardom without releasing a single album, thanks to the mega-hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.” That’s about to change; Cardi has just announced the release date and posted the cover art for her full-length debut.

The album will be called Invasion of Privacy and it will arrive on April 6, Cardi revealed on social media.

The cover art depicts the rapper sitting on a chair and wearing a black and white checkered suit and thick white sunglasses.

Check out the cover of Invasion of Privacy below: