Cardi B Announces Birth of Daughter On Instagram
July 11, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.
The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday. The girl was born Tuesday.
Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18---- @offsetyrn
The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.
This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.