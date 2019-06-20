Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Tease Sultry New Collaboration 'Señorita'

Honestly, it's almost irresponsible to release something so hot with so few details. On Tuesday, both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posted separate teasers for an upcoming collaboration, filled with simmering stares and nearly a kiss.

On Wednesday Cabello followed with an announcement. "Señorita" is due out on Friday June 21st.

How are we suppose to eat food and pay bills like anything but this matters until then?

The comments section is jumping with artists who have been overcome by the same feeling. "Did everyone just die from watching this?!" asked Julia Michaels on the post from Mendes. "How dare u. How DARE YOU" added songwriter Ryan Tedder.

"I think I’m sweaty after watching this" commented Benny Blanco, who added his thoughts on both posts.

The song will be the first from Mendes and Cabello since their smash "I Know What You Did Last Summer" debuted in 2015. This collaboration might be another one-off single from Mendes like "If I Can't Have You", or hear us out, maybe it is something else entirely.

During an interview at Cannes Lions earlier this week, Cabello shed some light on her upcoming sophomore album. "For the first time on this album it's not my imagination, it's me writing about things that are happening in real time and I think that there's a level of detail and emotion that you get from that that's kind of irreplaceable" she said, according to Billboard. "It's captured my essence of who I am right now. There are a lot of stories to tell this time around."

"I've been in my studio cave and I'm ready to bare my soul" Cabello added.

dinner coming SOONER THAN YOU THINK GOODBYE https://t.co/hZRQ1a1KuA — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 17, 2019

As for Shawn Mendes, the "In My Blood" singer starts a world tour this week. You can find the full list of dates here.

Could the Shawn Mendes duet be a part of Camila's self-titled follow-up? Who knows. Maybe we're way off. Either way, "Señorita" arrives on June 21st.