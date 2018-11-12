Bruno Mars Providing 24K Meals for Thanksgiving

There is some "24K Magic" in the air after Bruno Mars announced he is providing meals for 24,000 residents of his hometown of Hawaii for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mars is working with the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division's 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program to help those in need. “Because of his amazing gift, 24,000 meals will be provided to those in need on this Thanksgiving holiday in Hawaii," Salvation Army Major Jeff Martin said of hiscontribution.

He may not be cooking himself, but he can apparently make a mean salami sandwich!

U know every now and then I turn the stove on & make myself a salami sandwich. I think it’s best if u all knew that.. Alright.. take care. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 2, 2018

On Sunday, Mars concluded his worldwide 200 date tour in Honolulu. The tour supported his multi-platinum 2016 album, 24K Magic, which won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year.