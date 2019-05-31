Brooklyn BBQ Ready For Your Summer Festivities

By Alaina Brandenburger

The start of the summer season is upon us, and there's no better way to kick it off than with some amazing barbecue. Brooklyn doesn't always conjure up images of BBQ, but the local scene is booming. When you don’t feel like grilling or ‘cueing for your own festivities, there are a number of local hot spots ready to provide the food. Hit up one of them and be the star of your party.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 429-7030

With everything from chicken wings to brisket, Dinosaur Bar B Que offers everything you need to make your party. The restaurant has perfected its menu items, and there is a favorite for everyone. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also offers a range of catering services from prep and takeout to full service. Just give them 48 hours prior to your event, and they can help you wow your guests.

Hometown Bar-B-Que

454 Van Brunt St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(347) 294-4644

Located in Red Hook, Hometown Bar-B-Que offers a variety of smoked meats and other items, including brisket tacos. Culinary twists on traditional barbecue favorites make this popular neighborhood restaurant perfect for catering your event. Offsite catering is available for large parties, or you can call ahead and pick up your order. Either way, all of your guests will be impressed.

Dallas BBQ

180 Livingston St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 643-5700

For 30 years, Dallas BBQ has been serving up barbecue to New Yorkers all over the city. Serving everything from fried chicken strips to classic smoked meats including beef and pork, this staple has what you need for your activity. For vegetarians, there is also vegetable tempura, salads, and power bowls. Dallas BBQ offers options for catering parties of various sizes. Simply call ahead or fill out the form online.

Fette Sau

354 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 963-3404

If pork is your thing, check out Fette Sau, which is loved all over Brooklyn for barbecue that’s “one part Central Texas and one part New York Deli.” Anyone who doesn’t want pork can choose from other meats like brisket, sausage, and half chicken. Fette Sau offers catering packages for different party sizes. Your guests will love the choice of dishes, spiced to perfection, along with the sides. In between events, stop by the restaurant and sample some of the craft cocktails.

Mable’s Smokehouse and Banquet Hall

44 Berry St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 218-6655

If you’re looking for a full spread or some bite-sized bits for your get together, you can find what you need at Mable’s Smokehouse and Banquet Hall. Menu items bursting with flavor will bring something special to your gathering. Mable’s is known for some of the best barbecue in Brooklyn, mixing classic favorites with smaller bites. Catering services are available for parties of all sizes, or you can have your event in the restaurant itself. Call for more information.