Selena Gomez Says a New Album is Coming Very Soon

Selena Gomez admits her career is at a crossroads, and that has her anxious about the work she’s doing right now - in a good way.

During an Instagram Live session, the pop star confirmed she’s back in the studio and recording a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2015’s Revival. And the good news is: Selena said that fans can expect to hear what she has in store very soon.

“I’m currently in the studio right now and it’s going really good,” Gomez said. “I’m just nervous about it, honestly, cause I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial. So I’m trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything. “

Gomez has been getting back in the game in recent weeks after taking some time off for herself. She steals the show in the playful new video for “I Can’t Get Enough” with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy. Watch below.