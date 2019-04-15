Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses Make Sara Bareilles' Life Playlist in Our #SML Podcast
From the singer-songwriter's earliest musical memories to present day
Sara Bareilles just finished performing on Saturday Night Live after releasing her first album of original material since 2013. Amidst the Chaos is an emotional album injected with politics, feminism and love.
Like most artists, the singer-songwriter and actress put a wide range of influences into a blender to come with the lyrics and music she creates. Bareilles told RADIO.COM it started with some of the music her parents listened to.
In our latest Score My Life podcast, Bareilles talked about the songs on her life playlist, her favorite bands to tour with and the new music-inspired television series she’s working on.
Jackson 5: Jackson 5 Christmas Album
Guns N’ Roses: Welcome To The Jungle
Limited Edition: Someone To Watch Over Me
Maroon 5: Sunday Morning
Kara’s Flowers: Stagg Street Recordings
Ben Folds: Zak and Sara
Chairlift (everything)
Sara Bareilles: Brave
Bleachers: I Wanna Get Better
Sara Bareilles: Poor Pirates
Chess Soundtrack (musical)
Stevie Wonder: Sir Duke
Ben Platt: Grow As We Grow
Sara Bareilles: Saint Honesty