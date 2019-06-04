Mumford & Sons Let Dancers Tell the Story in New Video for "Woman"

Mumford & Sons have released a simple yet intense new video for their song “Woman.” The clip is carried by contemporary dancers Stephanie Crousillat and Yeman Brown, who offer an expressive interpretation of the emotional song.

The video premiered at Dance Magazine, which revealed that the video was inspired by band member Winston Marshall’s newfound appreciation for the power of dance. He says the lyrics and video for “Woman” go deep.

"It's the love between those two people and that's why the video is clever: It reveals that throughout the song,” Marshall said. “It's not something that smacks you in the face, it's something you learn."

“Woman” is the third single from Mumford & Sons’ latest #1 album Delta. The LP also featured the track “Guiding Light,” which the British folk band stripped down for an exclusive live RADIO.COM performance.