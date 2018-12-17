Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus performed their new single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Miley surely put a scare into show producers – looking like she was on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction at any moment – but her revealing attire wasn’t enough to distract from her powerful vocals.

Later in the show, the pair returned to perform their brand new version of John Lennon’s classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” with Sean Ono Lennon on guitar and backing vocals. Earlier in the week, Cyrus told Jimmy Fallon they recorded the song at Electric Lady studios.

"I don't think anything could speak louder about what's going on right now than "War is Over," Cyrus said.