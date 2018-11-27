Coldplay Releases New Music Under Different Name

Listen to collaboration with Pharrell

November 27, 2018
Bob Diehl
Chris Martin (L) and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform at the Rose Bowl on October 6, 2017

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’ve been itching for new music from Coldplay, you got it. Just don’t call it Coldplay. They’re now called Los Unidades, at least for now, and we’re not really sure why.

An announcement on the band’s website says singer Chris Martin has put together Global Citizen EP 1. It includes four new tracks featuring David Guetta, Stormzy, WizKid and more.

The EP will be available on November 30th, but one song has already been released. It’s billed as Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams (feat. Jozzy). Coldplay says the lyric video for “E-Lo” was inspired by former South African leader and activist Nelson Mandela to mark what would have been his centenary year.

How do we know it’s Coldplay? Well, it sounds like them, the band made the announcement on its official twitter, and they “liked” a tweet announcing the “new” band on its label’s account.

Coldplay says proceeds from the EP will support Global Citizen’s campaigns and advocacy efforts to end extreme poverty, as well as its work in other areas like gender equality.

 

