Alligator Found In Long Island Family's Swimming Pool

Humans aren't the only ones needing a break from the heatwave. When Joe from Bayport went to check on his pool filter, he spotted a baby alligator. The family managed to round up the 10-inch reptile and put it in an old fish tank.

Baron's brother-in-law works at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre. Joe is hoping he will take the gator off his hands. In the meantime, the kids are coming up with fun names for it such as Chomp Chomp, Titan, and Rex.