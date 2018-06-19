Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Share Baby Photo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine spent his first Father's Day as a dad of two.
Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of the 39-year-old holding their second daughter, Gio Grace, who was born in February. Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, is nearly 2 years old.
My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. -------- - To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.
A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on
Prinsloo wrote the "girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband."
The 29-year-old also saluted her father.
The couple married in July 2014.