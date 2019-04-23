By Mark G. McLaughlin

Mother's Day in New York City offers families a lot of places to do the traditional, sit-down, two-hour long Mother's Day Brunch. But the Big Apple has much more to offer than rubbery omelets and lukewarm mimosas. It's the greatest city in the world, and this Mother's Day, May 12th, why not take mom someplace she will truly enjoy. Here are just 10 great places in NYC to take mom this Mother's Day.

Harlem Gospel Choir Mother's Day Gospel Brunch

Sony Hall

235 West 46th St.

NY, NY 10036

(212) 997-5123

For those who do have a family tradition of Mother's Day brunches, this event both honors that tradition and breaks the mold. The world famous Harlem Gospel Choir performs at the majestic Sony Hall after an all-you-can-eat brunch. The event begins at 12:30 PM on Mother's Day, May 12 (there is a May 5 performance and brunch as well, for those who want to get a head start and avoid the rush on Mother's Day itself.)

20th Annual Central Brooklyn Jazz Festival

Erasmus Street

Brooklyn, NY 11226

(718) 773-2252

A jazz festival on Mother's Day is probably just as far away from the staid sit down old lady brunch you can get. And this is no ordinary jazz festival, but the 20th annual gathering of some of the biggest and best names in jazz, from old school masters to up-and-coming youngsters. Over 700 musicians will be performing all evening and into the wee hours (well, 1 AM May 13 anyway).



Interschool Orchestras of New York Mother's Day Concert

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

199 Chambers Street

NY, NY 10007

(212) 220-1460

Not one, not two, not even just three but four – count 'em, four! - orchestras under one roof – and that roof is the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Each orchestra is made up of talented young musicians who study with four of New York's most famous professional orchestras, and each will be led by that orchestra's maestro. The show starts at 4 PM, and tickets are only $25 – and the proceeds go to support this wonderful music program.

Chocolate Fest – Mother's Day Edition

92nd Street Y

Buttenwieser Hall

1395 Lexington Avenue

NY, NY 10128

(212) 415-5500

What mom doesn't like chocolate? On Mother's Day at the 92nd Street Y, you can treat mom to a cornucopia of all things chocolate, from bonbons to truffles and everything in between. Sample chocolate tastings from around the world and learn how to make your own unique chocolate delights. The event starts at 7 PM, which makes for a great dessert for Mother's Day.

Frozen – The Musical

St. James Theatre

246 W. 44th St.

NY, NY 10036

(212) 239-6200

While some mothers may be a bit tired of watching the DVD of Disney's hit, “Frozen,” seeing it live and in person on Broadway is an entirely new experience – and one that moms and children of all ages will enjoy. Of course, Frozen is not the only show on the Great White Way with a Sunday matinee on Mother's Day, so if you can't “Let it Go,” there are a lot more shows to choose from, and you can go to TKTS in Times Square at the last moment and get tickets to something.

Picnic in Central Park

14 East 60th Street

NY, NY 10022

(212) 310-6600

Weather permitting, of course, Central Park is a lovely spot for a quiet Mother's Day picnic. There are many beautiful, scenic spots to choose from – and all of them are listed in the free Central Park Spring Guide you can get by going to the park website. There are a lot of places to play ball, take a hike, and appreciate the beauty of nature in what is without a doubt the greatest urban park in the world.

Central Park Zoo

East 64th St.

NY, NY 10021

(212) 439-6500

A zoo is a great place for mothers to see how their counterparts in the animal kingdom spend a day with their kids, and the Central Park Zoo is a large, well-maintained and easily accessible zoo park right in the very heart of NYC. Penguin feeding time is always a big hit, and there is a lot to see, do and experience at the zoo (like the sea lions' performance and the children's zoo among many others) – and this spring you can get a 10% discount by going online, making Mother's Day all that more affordable.

Brooklyn Mother's Day Half Marathon

Prospect Park

Brooklyn, NY 11225

(text only: (347) 276-7523)

For those whose moms are into running, exercise and sports, either signing her up for or taking her to see the Brooklyn Mother's Day Half Marathon will be a great and unusual start to her special day. Even better would be to sign up to run alongside her. Runners will take four laps around Prospect Park (each lap is 3.35 miles). Check-in is at 8 AM at the Greek Shelter in the south end of the park. And there are plaques and awards for all age levels. After the awards ceremony there will be bagels for everybody as part of a post-race celebration.

Mother's Day Sip and Paint Cruise

Empire Cruises

Pier 36

299 South Street

NY, NY 10010

(212) 686-9200

Manhattan is an island, and whether you take the Staten Island Ferry or the Circle Line, a cruise around the city is a nice way to spend a morning or an afternoon. Empire Cruises is offering something special for Mother's Day, however, with its “Sip and Paint” cruise. There are drinks and a DJ, dancing and “social painting” and appetizers to enjoy as you cruise around the city to view the sights, from the Statue of Liberty to the Brooklyn Bridge, and more. The ship sets sail at 1 PM and returns at 4:30 PM. And if that is a bit much or the boat is full, there are plenty of other ways to cruise around town on the water.

Mother's Day at MOMA

Museum of Modern Art

11 W. 53rd St.

NY, NY 10119

(212) 708-9400

New York has a lot of great museums, but few are as beautiful or as appropriate for Mother's Day as the Museum of Modern Art. While the museum is open all day that Sunday, they do open the doors early (9 AM) on Mother's Day for a limited number of moms and their families to get a private, behind-the-scenes tour.