By Christine Richie/Joe Cingrana

MAX is one of those people you just want to be around. He has a beautiful, positive energy — but what impressed me the most is that even though he’s had success in the past with acting (he got his start on Law & Order) and on YouTube, he’s still humble and grateful for everything that’s happening to him now with his music.

I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to have him ‘Up Close’ at our Live at 345 Theater than Valentine’s Day. He’s all about love! He surrounds himself with it and gives it freely. We talked about his love of NYC, his wonderful wife, family and of course, his fans.

While we sat down to talk, MAX admitted his wife Emily was the inspiration for his huge hit, “Light’s Down Low” — and it’s also the song that taught Max the biggest life lesson about being honest and true to yourself. A lesson we should all take to heart!

MAX is currently busy working on album two which he says will be done soon and includes a song all about New York City! Max really puts on a show and his voice is insane! You’ll have a chance to see him live when he comes to Terminal 5 on April 21st! So, do it!

[Photos] MAX Meets Fans @ Fresh 102.7

I feel lucky I got a chance to sit next to him and soak up some of his energy for a bit. He deserves all the success that’s coming his way!