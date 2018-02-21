Rumors are going around that Ed Sheeran secretly married his high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn after he was spotted wearing a wedding ring earlier this week! This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about whether it is a good idea to marry your high school sweetheart.

Jeffrey said “hell no!” and compares it to eating jello and never eating creme brulee.

Karen says Ed Sheeran has DEFINITELY had his share of creme brulee! Listen above to hear more!

