By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé attended Sunday night’s NBA All Star Game with six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As the youngster did at the GRAMMY Awards, Blue Ivy stole the show with a few diva flourishes as she sat courtside.

The Houston Rockets’ mascot Clutch the Rocket Bear picked up Blue Ivy and carried her through a few bars of “The Twist.” The Rockets have earned shout-outs in Bey songs like “Countdown,” so they’re practically family. Diddy makes a cameo as well.

Photos showed the pint-sized member of music’s royal family dressed in a leather jacket, ripped jeans and aviator sunglasses.

Check out the fun moments below.

Blue was playing with the mascots so @Diddy came up to Beyoncé to show her the adorable moment caught on video. 💙… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 19, 2018

Blue Ivy has me screaming on this dull day https://t.co/R1rRdt1vRx —

NASA boy (@kurtisrai) February 19, 2018

Blue Ivy Carter, heiress & socialite, pictured with a fan https://t.co/rxcJammqQB —

E. (@LIBGyal) February 19, 2018