Enter now for your chance to win an Epson EcoTank® 4750 Printer, all-in-one supertank printer with scanner, copier, fax and Ethernet.

It comes with cartridge-free printing with up to 2-years of ink in the box, enough ink to print up to 11,200 pages in color, saves up to 80% on ink with low-cost replacement bottles and so much more.

The Revolutionary EcoTank 4750 printer, a supertank all-in-one that features Cartridge-Free Printing.

EPSON ECO TANK 4750 PRINTER Giveaway – OnLine

February 19, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Epson EcoTank 4750 printer, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 19, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive one (1) an Epson EcoTank® 4750 Printer. Approximate value of prize is $500.00. Prize courtesy of Epson, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.