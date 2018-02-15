WIN On Fresh: Ed SheeranFall Out Boy | Sofi TukkerPhillip PhillipsMore »
By Mike Adam
From what I saw after watching a TON of Vance Joy videos before my chat with him, Vance seemed mellow, humble, and just grateful to be doing what he loves. If Vance was ever exhausted during an interview, he didn’t show it. Vance made sure his ‘joy-ous’ self-made an appearance during any type of media coverage… which is a sign of professionalism, and again, just a person that’s not taking their fame for granted. I was excited to chat with him.

Vance Joy lived up to the YouTube interviews I watched. Talking to him was like chatting with a friend… laid back and fluid. We touched on how he feels about New York, his new album Nation Of Two, his close relationship with his parents, and… what a hypothetical ‘man-date’ with Kanye West would look like (that you to the audience member that asked that question).

vancemeet 001 Vance Joy On His New Album, Parents, and What He Thinks a Date With Kanye Would Be Like

Singer Vance Joy meets fans in the Live @ 345 Theatre at Entercom NY. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW/WBMP)

Before I let Vance run, I had to play Famous4Heads with him. How does the game work? You have to identify a famous person by just looking at their forehead. Vance had me nervous at first, but after the first 3 foreheads or so, he was on FIRE! He got Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello all right… plus a few others if you count the ones where he got some crowd assistance!

Nation Of Two, Vance Joy’s second studio album, drops February 23rd. 13 songs will appear on the follow-up album to Dream Your Life Away.

