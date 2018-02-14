Unless otherwise indicated below, WNEW-FM’s general contest rules apply to WNEW-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WNEW-FM contest, please see below.

You can also view WNEW-FM’s General Contest Rules .

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS @ THE GARDEN/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 16, 2018 – March 11, 2018

For the Thirty Seconds To Mars Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 12, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Thirty Seconds To Mars on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Thirty Seconds To Mars on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS @ THE GARDEN/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 16, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Thirty Seconds To Mars Ticket Giveaway, enter between 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 and 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Thirty Seconds To Mars on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and up to ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Thirty Seconds To Mars on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAKS, VAL & PETA @ RCMH Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 14, 2018 – February 15, 2018

For the Maks, Val & Peta Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 and 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 15, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to three (3) winners will be selected and upon verification, up to three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see

Maks, Val & Peta on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

ED SHEERAN @ METLIFE STADIUM Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 12, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Ed Sheeran Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran on Friday, September 21, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

X AMBASSADORS @ BROOKLYN STEEL Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 12, 2018 – February 14, 2018

For the X Ambassadors Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018 and 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 by being the 7th caller at

1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see X Ambassadors on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $70.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

PHILLIP PHILLIPS @ IRVING Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 10, 2018 – February 14, 2018

For the Phillip Phillips Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Saturday, February 10, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Thursday, February 15, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Phillip Phillips on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Irving Plaza in New York, NY. Approximate value of prize is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE EXHIBITION Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 9, 2018 – February 18, 2018

For the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 18, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 19, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition happening through April 2, 2018 in New York, NY. Approximate value of prize is $248.00. Tickets courtesy of Allied Integrated Marketing, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 9, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Dave Matthews Band Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Four (4) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island and two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND @ JB/PNC Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 12, 2018 – February 23, 2018

For the Dave Matthews Band Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018 and 11:00 PM ET on Friday, February 23, 2018 by being the 7th caller at

1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island and ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 12, 2018 – February 16, 2018

For Portugal. The Man Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00 AM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018 and 3:00 PM ET on Friday, February 16, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Portugal. The Man on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Madison House Presents, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE @ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 9, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the Justin Timberlake Ticket Giveaway, enter between 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 and 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018 by being the 7th caller at

1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Justin Timberlake on Wednesday,

October 24, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

SOFI TUKKER Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 8, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Sofi Tukker Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Thursday, February 8, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Sofi Tukker on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $60.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

beGLAMMED Giveaway – OnLine

February 7, 2018 – February 13, 2018

For the beGlammed Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 and upon verification, will receive one (1) service for hair, nail & makeup from beGlammed. Value of beGlammed services is approximately $250.00. Prize is courtesy of beGlammed, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAX AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 5, 2018 – February 12, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with MAX Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see MAX on Wednesday,

February 14, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Crush Music & RED Music, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAX AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 5, 2018 – February 13, 2018

For the FRESH Up Close & Personal with MAX, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 3:00PM ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty-four (24) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see MAX on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Crush Music & RED Music, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FALL OUT BOY @ NYCB LIVE/PRU Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 5, 2018 – February 9, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00 AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 9:00 AM ET on Friday, February 9, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island and two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FALL OUT BOY @ PRUDENTIAL Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 5, 2018 – February 25, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 25, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 26, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

VANCE JOY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

February 2, 2018 – February 8, 2018

For the FRESH Up Close & Personal with Vance Joy Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00PM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 and 3:00PM ET on Thursday, February 8, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty-five (25) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Vance Joy on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Atlantic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

VANCE JOY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 2, 2018 – February 7, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with Vance Joy Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Thursday, February 8, 2018 and upon verification, five winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Vance Joy on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Atlantic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

TAYLOR SWIFT at METLIFE Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 29, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For the Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Taylor Swift on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

TAYLOR SWIFT at METLIFE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 29, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00AM ET on Monday, 29, 2018 and 7:00PM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty (20) winners will be selected and upon verification, twenty (20) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Taylor Swift on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MATTEO’S GIFT CARD Giveaway – OnLine

January 29, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Matteo’s Gift Card Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, will receive one (1) two-hundred dollar ($200) gift card to Matteo’s Trattoria in Roslyn and Huntington.

Value of gift card is $200.00. Gift Card courtesy of Matteo’s Trattoria, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MATTEO’S GIFT CARD/A BRONX TALE Giveaway – OnAir

January 29, 2018 – February 2, 2018

For the Matteo’s Gift Card & A Bronx Tale Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 9:00AM ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive a two-hundred dollar ($200) gift card to Matteo’s Trattoria and two (2) tickets to see A Bronx Tale at Longacre Theatre in Manhattan. Approximate value of gift card and tickets is $350.00. Dinner courtesy of Matteo’s Restaurant and tickets courtesy of AKA. WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Train and Daryl Hall & John Oates Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 27, 2018 – January 28, 2018

For the Train and Daryl Hall & John Oates Ticket Giveaway, enter between the 10:00AM ET on Saturday, January 27th and 8:00PM ET hours on Sunday, January 28th by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Train and Daryl Hall & John Oates in concert at Madison Square Garden on June 14th in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Britney Spears at Radio City Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 25, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Britney Spears at Radio City ticket giveaway, enter between 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 25, 2018 through 7:00PM ET on Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Britney Spears in concert either July 23, 2018 or July 24 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY. Three (3) Winners will receive a pair of tickets for the July 23, 2018 show. Two (2) Winners will receive a pair of tickets for the July 24, 2018 show. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

NJ Home Show Ticket Giveaway

January 23, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the NJ Home Show Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Three (3) qualifying winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification each winner will receive Two (2) tickets to the NJ Home Show at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, NJ on 2/9/18 – 2/11/18. Approximate value per pair: $20.00. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from the three (3) qualifying winners and they will receive a First Choice Heating & Air Conditioning Emerson Programmable Thermostat ST75. Approximate retail value: $199.00. Tickets and Grand Prize courtesy of NJ Home Show. Otherwise, WNEW-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

THE ZAC BROWN BAND/ONEREPUBLIC at CITI FIELD Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 22, 2018 – February 11, 2018

For The Zac Brown Band/OneRepublic Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Eight (8) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 12, 2018 and upon verification, four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see The Zac Brown Band and OneRepublic on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Citi Field in Flushing, New York and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see The Zac Brown Band and OneRepublic on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

THE ZAC BROWN BAND/ONEREPUBLIC at CITI FIELD Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 23, 2018 – January 25, 2018

For the Zac Brown Band/OneRepublic Ticket Giveaway, enter between 8:00PM ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and 11:00PM ET on Thursday, January 25, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to two (2) winners will be selected and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see The Zac Brown Band and OneRepublic on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Citi Field in Flushing, New York and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see The Zac Brown Band and OneRepublic on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

LORDE at BARCLAYS CENTER Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Lorde Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00PM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 through 11:00PM ET on Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Lorde on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Bowery Presents, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FIFTY SHADES FREED ADVANCED SCREENING Ticket Giveaway – On Air

January 29, 2018 – February 6, 2018

For the Fifty Shades Freed Advanced Screening ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 through 3:00PM ET on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see an advanced screening of Fifty Shades Freed on Wednesday, February 7th at a theater in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $20.00. Tickets courtesy of Universal Pictures, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

TAYLOR SWIFT at METLIFE Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 22, 2018 – January 26, 2018

For the Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 22, 2018 through 6:00PM ET on Friday, January 26, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Taylor Swift on Friday, July 20, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Taylor Swift on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE @MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 19, 2018

For the Justin Timberlake Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00AM ET and 7:00PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, ten (10) winners will receive a two (2) tickets to see Justin Timberlake on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation. WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 18, 2018 – January 21, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter between 7:00AM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2018 and 7:00PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to sixteen (16) winners will be selected and upon verification, four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

BON JOVI at PRUDENTIAL/ MSG Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 13, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Bon Jovi Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2018 and 11:59PM on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) to see Bon Jovi on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAT KEARNEY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 15, 2018 – January 18, 2018

For the FRESH Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 15, 2018 and 5:00PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to twenty-two (22) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Mat Kearney on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Caroline Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

MAT KEARNEY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – January 17, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Up to thirteen (13) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Mat Kearney on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Caroline Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

KESHA & MACKLEMORE @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Kesha & Macklemore Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Friday, July 27, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and one (1) will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $70.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

KESHA & MACKLEMORE @ PNC/JB Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 12, 2018 – January 14, 2018

For the Kesha & Macklemore Ticket Giveaway, enter between 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Friday, July 27, 2018 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey and up to eleven (11) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island. Approximate value of tickets is $70.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

LANA DEL REY Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – January 16, 2018

For the Lana Del Rey Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Lana Del Rey on Friday, January 19th at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WCBS-FM general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

The Night Before National Flyaway Contest

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

Click here for contest rules

FALL OUT BOY AT FRESH LIVE 3-45 Ticket Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 16, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter weekdays between 7:00AM ET on Monday, January 8, 2018 and 4:00PM ET on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to thirty (30) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on January 17, 2018 at Fresh Live at 3-45 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Republic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

FALL OUT BOY AT FRESH LIVE 3-45 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 8, 2018 – January 15, 2018

For the Fall Out Boy Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 8, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2018. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Fall Out Boy on January 17, 2018 at Fresh Live at 3-45 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Republic Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

STOP & SHOP GIFT CARD Giveaway – OnAir

January 8, 2018 – January 12, 2018

For the Stop & Shop Gift Card Giveaway, enter weekdays between 11:00AM ET and 3:00PM ET from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 by being the 7th caller at 1-800-949-1027 when you hear the cue to call. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive a one-hundred dollar ($100) gift card to Stop & Shop. Value of gift card is $100.00. Gift Card courtesy of Stop & Shop, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.