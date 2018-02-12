Ed Sheeran in studio at Fresh 102.7 in NYC with morning hosts Jim & Kim. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7)Ed Sheeran in studio (Photo: Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7)

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran in his North American Stadium Tour on Friday, September 21st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

To purchase tickets go to ticketmaster.com.

ED SHEERAN @ METLIFE STADIUM Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 12, 2018 – March 4, 2018

For the Ed Sheeran Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, February 12, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, March 5, 2018 and upon verification, two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran on Friday, September 21, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximate value of tickets is $100.00. Tickets courtesy of Messina Touring, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.