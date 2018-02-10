WIN On Fresh: MAX 'Up Close' | Dave Matthews BandFall Out Boy | Sofi Tukker | Taylor SwiftZac Brown BandMore »

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Phillip Phillips in
his “Magnetic Tour” on Sunday, February 18th at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

PHILLIP PHILLIPS @ IRVING Ticket Giveaway – OnLine
February 10, 2018 – February 14, 2018
For the Phillip Phillips Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Saturday, February 10, 2018 and 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.   Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Thursday, February 15, 2018 and upon verification, five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Phillip Phillips on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Irving Plaza in New York, NY.   Approximate value of prize is $80.00. Tickets courtesy of Live Nation, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

