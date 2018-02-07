WIN On Fresh: MAX 'Up Close' | Fall Out Boy | Vance Joy 'Up Close' | Taylor SwiftZac Brown BandMore »

Enter now for your chance to win On Demand Hair, Nail & Makeup services from beGlammed… Book, Relax beGlammed! The perfect gift to pamper your loved one or yourself!

For more information on beGlammed services go to beGlammed.com.

Material Terms – beGLAMMED Giveaway – OnLine
February 7, 2018 – February 13, 2018
For the beGlammed Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 and upon verification, will receive one (1) service for hair, nail & makeup from beGlammed. Value of beGlammed services is approximately $250.00. Prize is courtesy of beGlammed, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Get The App

Listen Live