Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

By Joe Cingrana

Portugal. The Man will be playing a very special show in New York City this month! On February 20th, you can catch the band at an intimate show in the outer boroughs at Brooklyn Steel!

Fans who purchase tickets for their September 22nd show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY by February 11th at 11:59pm will receive a unique presale code for access to the band’s February 20th show at Brooklyn Steel (map) — while supplies last!