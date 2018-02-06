Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

By Scott T. Sterling

Ed Sheeran has added six new cities to his 2018 stadium tour. The dates are expected to be the final additions to the singer’s North American run.

Fans in San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Milwaukee can now see the pop star in their hometowns. Sheeran has also added second shows in Foxboro, Massachusetts and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

See Ed Sheeran’s complete 2018 stadium tour itinerary below.

8/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

8/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

8/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

9/6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

9/8 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

9/14 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

9/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

9/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

9/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

10/4 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

10/6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

11/3 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/7 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

