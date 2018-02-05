Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to join us for a special Fresh Up Close & Personal with MAX on Valentine’s Day, (February 14th) in the afternoon at our Fresh Live at 345 Theater in the city courtesy of CRUSH MUSIC & RED Music. Only way in is to win!

MAX AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

February 5, 2018 – February 12, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with MAX Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Monday, February 12, 2018. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 and upon verification, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see MAX on Wednesday,

February 14, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Crush Music & RED Music, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.