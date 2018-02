Justin Timberlake hasn’t even performed at the Super Bowl halftime show yet and there’s already drama. During a press conference, JT was asked if he’d would let his son play football and his answer may rub the NFL the wrong way!

Listen above to hear what he had to say and to see if there’s a chance that there will be an *NSYNC reunion during his halftime performance.

–Karen & Jeffrey