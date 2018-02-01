By Scott T. Sterling

Meghan Trainor’s fiancé is the real MVP.

Related: Meghan Trainor Details Boyfriend’s Proposal on ‘The Tonight Show’



The pop star popped up on The Talk, where she revealed the harsh realities that came the day after her storybook proposal from husband-to-be, Daryl Sabara.

“We’re eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we’re eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride,” she said. “So, he’s driving and I’m just in his face like [throwing up sound], and I told him, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he’s like, ‘I’d kiss you right now.'”

Find someone who loves you like Meghan Trainor’s man loves her after she’s just thrown up.