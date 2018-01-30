Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 16 years since Kelly Clarkson became a household name as the first winner of American Idol.

Her much-anticipated return to televised singing competitions is just weeks away; next month, Clarkson will begin her stint as the newest judge on The Voice. Based on a new first look, it appears that the singing competition OG has a blast.

NBC released a brief teaser of Kelly’s appearances throughout the season, bantering with fellow judges and contestants. This season features Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and country star Blake Shelton. In the clip, contestants praised her influence on their artistry and Kelly let her competitive flag fly.

Shelton introduced Kelly as “one of the greatest vocalists — one of the greatest people — I’ve ever met.”

The Voice premieres February 26 on NBC. Watch the trailer featuring Kelly Clarkson here: