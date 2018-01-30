Photo: AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

If Justin Bieber is wondering whatever happened to his Latin GRAMMY for “Despacito,” producer Carlos Escalona Cruz has accepted it on his behalf.

Related: Justin Bieber’s ‘Steps to Stardom’ Celebrated with New Museum Exhibit

Cruz, a music producer who’s worked with Marc Anthony, has revealed that he received Bieber’s award in the mail instead of the one he himself earned working on Anthony’s recent children’s album.

“This is the funniest way to start 2018,” Cruz posted on Instagram with a photo Bieber’s Latin GRAMMY. “I was expecting a Grammy for Marc Anthony for Babies and I received Justin Bieber’s Grammy for “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee instead.”

See the hilarious Instagram post, which does contain explicit language.