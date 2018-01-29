Photo: Dan MacMedan / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Like many young girls, Willow Hart looks up to Rihanna.

Most little girls, however, don’t have pop superstar P!nk for a mom.

Thanks to her mom’s connections—being nominated and performing at the GRAMMYs last night—Willow was able to meet her idol for an adorable backstage moment.

“Dreams come true,” P!nk posted in Instagram with an exceedingly cute photo of Willow and Rihanna in an embrace. “My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.”



P!nk’s husband, Carey Hart, also shared a photo of the meeting, with yet another heart-warming shot of Willow meeting Rihanna.

“I thought for sure mama P!nk had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen,” Hart posted to Instagram, referencing the singer’s nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th annual GRAMMYs ceremony. “But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of Rihanna for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight.”

