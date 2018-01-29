Enter now for your chance to win a $200 gift card to Matteo’s Trattoria in Roslyn and Huntington.

Matteo’s Restaurants… Italian Food at its finest…

Material Terms – MATTEO’S GIFT CARD Giveaway – OnLine

January 29, 2018 – February 4, 2018

For the Matteo’s Gift Card Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on Monday, February 5, 2018 and upon verification, will receive one (1) two-hundred dollar ($200) gift card to Matteo’s Trattoria in Roslyn and Huntington.

Value of gift card is $200.00. Gift Card courtesy of Matteo’s Trattoria, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.