Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards will not only have a ton of musical star power, but the live telecast will have also feature a ton of Hollywood star power through the show’s presenters.

Related: Check Out All Of Our Coverage of Music’s Biggest Night

The Recording Academy announced presenters for the show early Thursday (January 25).

The list includes some of our favorite Hollywood stars like Katie Holmes, Shemar Moore, and Anna Kendrick.

Comedians Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Dave Chappelle, and Jim Gaffigan, will also present along with NFL player Victor Cruz.

The legendary Tony Bennett will take to the stage to present an award. Plus, New Kids On The Block fans will rejoice as Donnie Wahlberg will take to the stage as well. Other musicians set to hand out trophies during the show include: Kelly Clarkson, Eve, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS this Sunday (Jan. 28).