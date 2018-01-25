Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

A benefit concert performance by Lorde last night (Jan 24) in New York was briefly marred by a heckler in the audience.

After a stirring cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away with Me,” Lorde spoke about how nice the crowd was. That’s when an audience member shouted, “In Israel they are nice, too,” a slight on Lorde’s decision to cancel a concert in that country.

Members of the crowd responded with boos, but Lorde’s producer and event organizer Jack Antonoff eased the tension. “No, no. We’ve raised a s— ton of money tonight,” he said. “F— that negativity.”

Then, Lorde announced that she loved and would one day perform for the people of Israel, and the concert continued without incident, according to Billboard.

The fourth annual Ally Coalition benefit was hosted by Antonoff and his sister Rachel. The event raises money for homeless and at-risk LGBTQ teens.

Before Lorde’s set Kasey Musgraves played two new songs, “Butterflies” and “Rainbow” and closed with the pro-LGBTQ anthem, “Follow Your Arrow.” The two-hour showcase also included performances by Spoon, Antonoff’s Fun bandmate Andrew Dost, and comedians Mike Birbiglia and Phoebe Robinson.

Watch fan footage of Lorde covering Jepsen below: