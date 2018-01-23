Prior to Mat rolling through, I gotta be honest, I wasn’t too familiar with his music. But once I started to dig deep, song after song kept popping up where I was like, “Oh, HE sings that song!?” Mat Kearney has some hits under his belt, but like myself, I think some people don’t connect the name to his songs.

However, that’s all about to change…

Mat has kicked off the new year with new management, a new label, and most importantly, a new batch of songs (that are freakin’ stellar). The one I gravitated to is “Better Than I Used To Be.” Sonically, it’s kind of a departure from the sound Mat Kearney fans may be accustom to. But change is good… and after one listen, I think you’ll agree. The beat has serious ‘Kygo vibes’, and Mat’s lyrics and voice match perfectly with it.

When Mat rolled through, we talked about his wife and baby girl making a cameo in the “Better Than I Used To Be” music video, and went on to talk about how being a parent has changed him. Has his drive slowed down? What does touring now look like as a family man? These are just some of the questions I shot his way.

We moved away from music and also touched on some interesting stories… like Mat’s odd, indirect encounter with Doug the Pug, and the Valentine’s Day he almost ruined (Mat almost ruined… not Doug, lol).

Mat is gearing up to release a new album and embark on a new tour. And from the sample he’s given us with his latest EP, 2018 is looking very bright for the singer/songwriter.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7