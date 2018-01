This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Halsey‘s powerful speech at the Women’s March 2018 in NYC this past weekend.

During her five minute speech, Halsey read a poem titled ‘A Story Like Mine,’ opening up about her experiences with sexual abuse.

here is my entire “A Story Like Mine” poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l3fji73woM — h (@halsey) January 20, 2018

