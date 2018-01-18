WIN On Fresh: Kesha & Macklemore | Bon JoviMore »
By Christine Richie
Filed Under:Up Close And Personal
The Script meet fans at Fresh 102.7's 'Up Close and Personal' event in the Adorama Theatre at Fresh 102.7 in NYC. (Photo: Fresh 102.7/WNEW)

Fresh 102.7’s ‘Up Close & Personal’ events give fans a chance to see their favorite singers, songwriters and bands perform and answer questions in an intimate live setting — mere feet from the artists.

Yesterday we got you ‘Up Close and Personal’ with Fall Out Boy. In the past, we’ve had the pleasure of hanging out with The Script (pictured above), Rachel Platten, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Sting, Bastille, Andy Grammer, and many more!

Who would you love to see in our Live 345 Theater next? Let’s make a dream list of artists and maybe we’ll make it happen.

