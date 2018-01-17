Enter now for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the FIREFLY Music Festival featuring Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and so much more. Festival is happening June 14th – 17th at The Woodlands in Dover, DE.

For more information go to fireflyfestival.com.

FIREFLY MUSIC FESTVAL AT THE WOODLANDS Ticket Giveaway

January 15, 2018 – January 28, 2018

For the Firefly Music Festival Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Monday, January 15, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) weekend passes to the Firefly Music Festival happening June 14, 2018 through June 17, 2018 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. Approximate value of tickets is $538.00. Tickets courtesy of Red Frog Events, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.