"She had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us."
Filed Under:dolores o'riordan, The Cranberries
Photo: Gustavo Cuevas / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The January 15 death of The Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan rocked the music world. Although her band was at its peak in the mid-’90s, The Cranberries left a lasting mark, with ethereal songs like “Linger” and “Zombie,” which transcended mere rock or alternative music. Musicians took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late singer.

“She had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us,” posted U2.

“So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing,” wrote Michele Branch. “I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her.”

Michael Higgins, President of Ireland, issued a statement following her death.

“Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally,” he wrote. “I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.“

See many of the tributes below.

Damn. Delores O’riordan passed of #TheCranberries. rip.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

