This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about the epic fail that happened on Saturday when an employee at the Emergency Operations Center in Hawaii hit the wrong button. Instead of hitting “test missile” he hit “missile alert!”

In light of that fail, Karen and Jeffrey talked about what they’ve screwed up at work. Click the link above to hear about Karen’s most embarrassing moment at work!

What have you screwed up at work? Comment below!

Read more about Hawaii’s false missile alert »

–Karen & Jeffrey

