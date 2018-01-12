Photo: Dylan Reyes courtesy of Universal Music Group

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to join us for a Fresh Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney on Friday afternoon, January 19th at our Fresh Live at 345 Theater in the city courtesy of Caroline Records. Only way in is to win!

MAT KEARNEY AT FRESH LIVE 345 Ticket Giveaway – OnLine

January 12, 2018 – January 17, 2018

For the Fresh Up Close & Personal with Mat Kearney Ticket Giveaway, enter online between 12:00AM ET on Friday, January 12, 2018 and 11:59PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Up to thirteen (13) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Mat Kearney on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fresh Live at 345 in New York, NY. Tickets have no monetary value. Tickets courtesy of Caroline Records, WNEW general contest rules apply and are available by CLICKING HERE.