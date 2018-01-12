Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello’s debut solo album has arrived.

The former Fifth Harmony singer marked the occasion with a heartfelt thank you to her fans.

“First and foremost, I want to thank you for sticking by me,” Cabello wrote on social media. “You guys love me in the most innocent and pure and genuine way you can love a person, and I feel so lucky I get to have people in my life that care about me so much.”

The singer goes on to thank fans for supporting her as she crafted the album, and writes that now the songs “belong to you.”

Read Cabello’s full post below.