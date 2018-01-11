WIN On Fresh: Fall Out Boy 'Up Close & Personal' | More »
Wanna see Taylor ride a motorcycle?
Filed Under:Ed Sheeran, Future, Taylor Swift
Photo: Sipa / USA Today Network

By Jon Wiederhorn

Taylor Swift has shared a preview of her new music video for “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.

The video was filmed in Tokyo, Miami and London and includes shots of Ed and Taylor in a bar, Taylor on a motorcycle, subway images, champagne toasting, fireworks and more.

The teaser for Swift’s latest visual premiered earlier today on Good Morning America. The full clip will arrive tonight at midnight.

Check out a preview of Taylor’s new visual below:

