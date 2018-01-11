WIN On Fresh: Fall Out Boy 'Up Close & Personal' | More »
Seal says Oprah has been "part of the problem for decades."
By Hayden Wright

Oprah Winfrey’s stirring speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony was a strong statement against sexual misconduct, in Hollywood and beyond. But not everyone was impressed.

Singer Seal shared photos on Instagram that depict Oprah socializing with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whose ousting from the movie industry sparked the movement against workplace sexual harassment and assault. “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution,” reads text over the images.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” the singer wrote.

See Seal’s post below.

