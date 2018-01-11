Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

John Mayer wants you to write him a letter.

Not an email message or blog post, but an actual ink and paper letter. A letter written on a typewriter, no less.

The payoff, however, is a pretty good one. John Mayer will write you back.

The guitarist detailed his wishes to start a network of typewriting pen pals on Instagram.

“2018: a return to naturalism,” Mayer wrote. “Let’s correspond. Real paper. Real ink. Real names. Here’s the plan: get yourself a typewriter (@californiatypewriter and Etsy have some great ones) and send me a one page, properly formatted letter (formal or informal) and I will reply to a few every morning. Include return envelope/postage if you’re overseas.”



Mayer’s love of typewritten letters is nothing new. He was featured in the 2017 documentary, California Typewriter, described as “A look at the people who remain loyal to the typewriter as a tool and muse, and a portrait of California Typewriter, a typewriter service and sales company in Berkeley that has been in business since 1949.”

Happy writing, and please share any replies from John Mayer with us.